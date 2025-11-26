Autobiography Forks In The Road Highlights A Life Defined By Service And Purpose

Educator and community leader Larry J. Darlage, PhD shares a meaningful reflection on the defining moments of his life in his autobiography, Forks in the Road. Presented as a series of short stories, the book follows his journey from childhood through his retirement in 2017, showing how his consistent willingness to say“yes” when called upon led to personal growth and impactful leadership roles.

Within its pages, Dr. Darlage revisits the pivotal decision points, his“forks in the road”, that shaped his path. From an early experience as an eighth grader helping in a crisis involving a tractor accident, to taking on major leadership responsibilities such as interim vice-president, interim president, interim chancellor, and principal of a private school in need, he demonstrates a lifelong dedication to serving others. He also twice served as chairperson of a chamber of commerce during challenging periods, reinforcing his commitment to community support.

Dr. Darlage credits his approach to leadership to Robert K. Greenleaf's Servant Leadership philosophy.“I learned early that when someone asks for help, the answer should be yes,” he says.“My hope is that this book encourages my former students and any reader, to embrace opportunities to serve and to follow their instincts when faced with important decisions.”

Dr. Darlage earned his B.A. from the University of Indianapolis in 1967 and completed his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry at Iowa State University in 1971. After a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Florida, he began his academic career at Pikeville College. In 1978, he played a key role in founding Brookhaven College in Dallas, serving as Division Dean of Science and Mathematics and later as Vice President of Instruction.

He went on to serve as President of the Northeast Campus of Tarrant County College from 1996 until his retirement in 2014. Following that, he continued contributing to education and community leadership as principal of Crown of Life School before retiring fully in 2017.

Dr. Darlage has served on numerous professional and civic boards, including BridgesWork, Metroport Rotary Club, the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, several Chambers of Commerce, the Northeast Leadership Forum, and the Community College Association for Presidents. He and his wife, Mary Linn, recently celebrated 58 years of marriage and reside in Southlake, Texas.

In addition to Forks in the Road, Dr. Darlage has authored study guides for Organic Chemistry (Morrison & Boyd) and Physical Science, and he is currently completing his second book titled Fun with Science: The Science Fair. This upcoming book is designed to guide students and parents through selecting and conducting science fair projects. Drawing from 35 to 40 projects he has performed over the years, many using common household or easily accessible materials and the book provides project difficulty ratings and follows the principles of the scientific method. It explains how to choose a problem, gather background information, conduct experiments, analyze results, and evaluate reproducibility. The goal is to help students understand that a science fair project is not just about building something, it is about using experimentation to answer a meaningful question or solve a real problem.

The inspiration for Forks in the Road resurfaced during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Dr. Darlage revisited notes from a presentation he once delivered about how he became a college president. Those reflections evolved into a broader narrative demonstrating how both major and everyday decisions have shaped his life.

At its core, Forks in the Road encourages readers to trust their instincts when they encounter life's decision points.“The best advice I can offer,” says Darlage,“is to listen to your gut when making decisions. I have followed mine throughout my life and I have no regrets.”

Forks in the Road is available on Amazon.

Larry Darlage - Global Book Network with Logan Crawford!

