Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Seoul Seeks Peaceful Approach In N. Korea Policy


2025-11-26 06:06:14
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said Wednesday the government seeks to implement the North Korea policy in a peaceful and gradual manner, Yonhap News Agency reported.
"A radical policy cannot help inviting public animosity. We could not imagine (taking) shocking or radical methods (in terms of North Korea policy)," Chung said during his meeting with Kim Jong-hyuk, president of the United Christian Churches of Korea.
The minister stressed the government has inherited three principles of North Korea policy -- peaceful, phased and gradual approaches -- from previous governments.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has vowed to resume dialogue and reconciliation with North Korea since taking office in June.
Last week, the Defense Ministry proposed holding military talks with the North to discuss clarifying the Military Demarcation Line in a bid to prevent possible accidental clashes at border areas. But Pyongyang has remained silent toward the proposal. (end)
mk


MENAFN26112025000071011013ID1110400006



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search