403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Seoul Seeks Peaceful Approach In N. Korea Policy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said Wednesday the government seeks to implement the North Korea policy in a peaceful and gradual manner, Yonhap News Agency reported.
"A radical policy cannot help inviting public animosity. We could not imagine (taking) shocking or radical methods (in terms of North Korea policy)," Chung said during his meeting with Kim Jong-hyuk, president of the United Christian Churches of Korea.
The minister stressed the government has inherited three principles of North Korea policy -- peaceful, phased and gradual approaches -- from previous governments.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has vowed to resume dialogue and reconciliation with North Korea since taking office in June.
Last week, the Defense Ministry proposed holding military talks with the North to discuss clarifying the Military Demarcation Line in a bid to prevent possible accidental clashes at border areas. But Pyongyang has remained silent toward the proposal. (end)
mk
"A radical policy cannot help inviting public animosity. We could not imagine (taking) shocking or radical methods (in terms of North Korea policy)," Chung said during his meeting with Kim Jong-hyuk, president of the United Christian Churches of Korea.
The minister stressed the government has inherited three principles of North Korea policy -- peaceful, phased and gradual approaches -- from previous governments.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has vowed to resume dialogue and reconciliation with North Korea since taking office in June.
Last week, the Defense Ministry proposed holding military talks with the North to discuss clarifying the Military Demarcation Line in a bid to prevent possible accidental clashes at border areas. But Pyongyang has remained silent toward the proposal. (end)
mk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment