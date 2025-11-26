403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KRCS Launces Land Convoy Carrying Relief Supplies To Yemen
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society (KRCS) launched Wednesday a humanitarian land convoy carrying various relief supplies to Aden Governorate in Yemen, aiming to support affected families across several provinces.
Director of Operations at KRCS Zainab Qambar, told KUNA that the convoy reflects Kuwait's ongoing humanitarian commitment and the society's determination to assist Yemeni people amid extremely challenging humanitarian conditions in the country.
She explained that the convoy carries approximately 40 tons of medical and living supplies, including medicines and health essentials, provided through donations from Metro Company and the Kuwait-Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries, supporting efforts to alleviate suffering caused by the cholera outbreak.
Qambar added that the convoy's movement was coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Social Affairs, Yemeni Red Crescent, and Saudi Red Crescent to ensure smooth passage of trucks through border crossings, highlighting the role of government and charitable partnerships.
In conclusion, she praised Kuwaiti charitable organizations for their continued support, emphasizing that the Red Crescent will launch additional programs and aid during the coming period to reduce suffering among the most vulnerable populations in Yemen. (end)
slm
Director of Operations at KRCS Zainab Qambar, told KUNA that the convoy reflects Kuwait's ongoing humanitarian commitment and the society's determination to assist Yemeni people amid extremely challenging humanitarian conditions in the country.
She explained that the convoy carries approximately 40 tons of medical and living supplies, including medicines and health essentials, provided through donations from Metro Company and the Kuwait-Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries, supporting efforts to alleviate suffering caused by the cholera outbreak.
Qambar added that the convoy's movement was coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Social Affairs, Yemeni Red Crescent, and Saudi Red Crescent to ensure smooth passage of trucks through border crossings, highlighting the role of government and charitable partnerships.
In conclusion, she praised Kuwaiti charitable organizations for their continued support, emphasizing that the Red Crescent will launch additional programs and aid during the coming period to reduce suffering among the most vulnerable populations in Yemen. (end)
slm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment