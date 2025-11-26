403
Arab Media Ministers Convene 55Th Session, Kuwait Takes Part
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- The 55th session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers began Wednesday with the participation of Kuwait's Minister of Information, Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.
Arab Ministers discussed several items on the agenda, including activating the new version of Arab Media Code Ethics and support for the Palestinian cause.
Syria's Minister of Information Hamza Al-Mustafa chaired the 55th session, succeeding Bahrain's Minister of Information Ramzan Al-Nuaimi.
Ministers would review several items on the agenda including the media for combating terrorism, the 2030 media roadmap for Sustainable Development, as well as exploring ways to employ emerging technologies.
Kuwait's delegation to the session is headed by Minister of Information and Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the Arab League Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi, along with others officials. (end)
