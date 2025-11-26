Dubai Open Gymnastics Academies Championship Draws 600 Athletes To Record-Setting Third Edition



Seventeen UAE and Gulf academies compete in a season designed to develop emerging talent

British acrobatics team delivers world-class showcase before an international judging panel

Young gymnasts shine across levels one to four with standout performances and gold-medal finishes First phase concludes strongly. academies prepare for a more competitive second half of the season

More than 600 gymnasts took part in the third Dubai Open Academies Gymnastics Championship, marking the event's most successful edition to date. The tournament brought together female athletes of diverse nationalities and age groups representing 17 academies from the UAE and the Gulf. The event was organised by the Dubai Sports Council and Stamina 11 in partnership with Aspire Academy. Its aim was to develop emerging talent and further grow artistic gymnastics across the country.

Athletes competed across three levels, from Level 1 to Level 3, with competitive meetings scheduled to continue throughout the season. The organisers said the ongoing calendar will strengthen technical development and increase opportunities for inter-academy experience.

Farah Shawar, CEO of Stamina 11, expressed satisfaction with the organisational and technical standard of the championship. She said the core objective is to identify new talent and unify academies under a single competitive platform. Participation included academies from Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The event also hosted the British acrobatics team as a special guest. Their performances drew strong audience reaction and, according to Shawar, the organising committee has already received international requests to join next year's edition.

Following training sessions, Stamina 11 held a meeting with local academies to establish a technical committee responsible for point collection throughout the season and finalising champions at the close of the third cycle. The academies with the highest cumulative scores, along with athletes selected for exceptional performance, will be announced based on strict technical criteria.

The championship provides a unified competitive stage that allows gymnasts to showcase skills and engage with a wide variety of levels. Organisers said the event plays a key role in promoting artistic gymnastics domestically and contributes to building a new generation of athletes within Dubai's advanced sporting landscape.

This year's edition featured high-level performances and strong routines assessed by an international judging panel. Spectators also enjoyed a showcase by the British acrobatics team, ranked third in the World Cup. The team comprises Emma Logan, Gemma Russell, and Carla Hillcott under coach Michelle Denise. Their participation added a notable international presence to the competition floor.

Results from the early categories saw Zoe Smith, age seven, secure first place in Level 1. In Level 2, eight-year-old Amal Rassas and Lulu Abdulmohsen Al-Madhi shared the top position. Seven-year-old Bradania Netraj claimed first place in Level 3, while Louisa Shippy, age nine, took gold in Level 4. The results reflected depth of talent and strong participation across age groups.

The first segment of the third season delivered an exceptional organisational and technical experience. Academies and spectators now look ahead to the second phase with clear ambitions to elevate performance and further advance gymnastics in Dubai. Competitive fixtures will continue in the coming months with expectations of an even stronger and more dynamic season.

