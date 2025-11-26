Amir Receives Minister Of State And Member Of Saudi Cabinet

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received this morning in his office at the Amiri Diwan, HRH Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the accompanying delegation on the occasion of his visit to the country.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Royal Highness Prince Turki conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, to His Highness the Amir, and their wishes for His Highness to have continued health and happiness and for the Qatari people to have more progress and prosperity.

For his part, HH the Amir conveyed to His Royal Highness Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud his greetings to his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, wishing them continued health and well-being, and the brotherly Saudi people continued progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to develop and strengthen them were reviewed, in addition to an exchange of views on a number of issues and topics of mutual interest.