Director Declaration

PayPoint plc (the "Company")
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(R), the Company notifies that Rosie Shapland, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive director of SThree plc with effect from 27 November 2025. Rosie will also be a member of SThree's Audit and Risk Committee.
Rosie is the Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at Foxtons Group plc and Workspace Group plc. The Board is satisfied that Rosie continues to have sufficient time available to fulfil her responsibilities.
