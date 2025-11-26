MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 26 November 2025

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(R), the Company notifies that Rosie Shapland, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive director of SThree plc with effect from 27 November 2025. Rosie will also be a member of SThree's Audit and Risk Committee.

Rosie is the Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at Foxtons Group plc and Workspace Group plc. The Board is satisfied that Rosie continues to have sufficient time available to fulfil her responsibilities.

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc

Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7701 061533

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director, +44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138