Operation Kavach 11.0: Delhi Police Arrests 80 Narco-Offenders, Seizes Large Haul Of Drugs, Liquor

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) In a sweeping 24-hour crackdown ahead of the upcoming MCD bye-elections, Delhi Police carried out massive coordinated raids across the city under Operation Kavach-11.0, targeting narco-offenders, bootleggers and organised criminals, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The drive conducted between 6 pm on November 24 and 6 pm on November 25 -- saw simultaneous raids at 1,566 locations across all 15 districts, with participation from district units, the Crime Branch and Special Cell.

As part of the operation, 80 drug peddlers were arrested in 76 NDPS cases, leading to the“recovery of 282.71 grams of heroin, 19.235 kg of ganja, 2.147 kg opium, 2.034 kg charas, 4,704 Tramadol capsules, and Rs 1,02,660 cash,” the police said in its press note.

According to Delhi Police, the action forms part of the police's intensified efforts under the Centre's“Zero Tolerance” policy against narcotics.

Under the Delhi Excise Act, 273 cases were registered and an equal number of accused arrested, with the seizure of 911 liquor bottles, 41,704 quarters, 17 beer bottles, and 57 beer cans.

Additionally, 1,500 people consuming alcohol in public were apprehended.

In 99 cases under the Arms Act, 100 persons were arrested, with recovery of a pistol, 13 country-made weapons, cartridges and 87 knives. Action under the Gambling Act led to 213 arrests and the seizure of Rs 2.37 lakh.

Police also arrested 24 proclaimed offenders, 16 auto-lifters, and recovered 23 stolen vehicles.

A total of 2,405 vehicles were seized under the DP Act. Another 542 individuals were arrested under preventive sections of BNSS, while 2,516 were taken into preventive custody.

Over 23,000 people were detained under Section 65 of the DP Act, and 4,857 violators were prosecuted under COTPA.

Major arrests included the busting of a Tramadol supply racket in Narela, the arrest of two Nepalese nationals with 2 kg charas in Sarita Vihar, and the seizure of nearly 2 kg opium and 109 gm heroin from two men in Ghazipur.

Police officials said Operation Kavach has forced major traffickers to shift operations outside Delhi and reduced bulk drug movement into the city.