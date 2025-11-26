Constitution Granted Every Citizen Right To Progress With Dignity, Says Haryana CM

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 26 (IANS) On the occasion of Constitution Day, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday paid floral tributes to Dr B. R. Ambedkar.

Extending heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "Today is a day of pride for all of us. The Constitution of India has granted every citizen the right to progress with equal opportunity, justice, and dignity."

He said strengthening, empowering, and uniting the nation is the core spirit of the Constitution, and with this resolve, the Haryana government is continuously working for the development of every section of society.

He said that transparency, good governance, social justice, and citizen participation are the soul of democratic governance, and the policies of the government are based on these principles.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Constitution is completely safe today, and the 'mantra' of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' is a true reflection of the spirit of the Constitution.

The strong democratic framework under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has given top priority to safeguarding the Constitution.

He said that national interest and the dignity of the Constitution are paramount.

The Chief Minister urged all citizens to remain aware of the fundamental duties and rights enshrined in the Constitution and to actively contribute to nation-building.

He said the future of India lies in the hands of the youth, and they should commit themselves to fulfilling their duties towards society and the nation with a sound understanding of the Constitution.

During the programme, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, Revenue Minister Vipul Goel, Minister of State for Food and Supplies Rajesh Nagar, along with several MLAs, officers, and staff members, were present.