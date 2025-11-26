VTC Rises: Game Publisher Secures Industry Icon With Major Awards
VTC's exhibition booth attracted thousands of visitors
VTC's achievements extend even further, with two additional major awards: Esports Tournament of the Year for the CFS Summer Championship 2024 of Cross Fire -“Đột Kích”, and Most Popular Game Characters for Đàm Hoa Liên and Hàn Bảo Quân from Yulgang Origins –“Hiệp Khách PC”. Many of VTC's other products also ranked in the Top 5 across key categories, highlighting the company's strong influence in the gaming industry.
VTC – 20 Years of Shaping Vietnam's Gaming Industry
VTC's prominent presence at the 80-Year Exhibition on Socio-Economic Achievements once again demonstrated its pioneering role. Beyond being one of Vietnam's leading game publishers, VTC has become a symbol of creative culture, significantly contributing to the shaping of Vietnam's digital cultural landscape in the new era.
During the event, Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Bao, General Director of VTC, shared the company's strategic vision:“Transforming games into a digital bridge that helps spread and preserve Vietnamese culture.”
This philosophy serves as the guiding principle for VTC's long-term mission, aiming toward sustainable and meaningful development.
General Director Nguyen Ngoc Bao speaks at the Vietnam Game Forum
