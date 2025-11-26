New Labour Codes Strengthen Safety And Welfare Ecosystem For India's Pharma Industry

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The new Labour Codes notified by the government lay the foundation for a safer, smarter and prevention-driven regulatory ecosystem that strengthens the pharmaceutical sector's growth while ensuring protection for its workforce, according to an official explainer issued on Wednesday.

Through the newly notified Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSHWC) Code, 2020 and the Social Security Code, 2020, the sector now operates within strengthened safety, health, and social-security governance, supported by capacity building and competency-led framework, the statement said.

Risk-based oversight, documented safety systems, periodic medical surveillance, and an evolving inspector-cum-facilitator model collectively promote scientific hazard management and prevention-focused governance.

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code replaces fragmented legacy rules with a unified, single cohesive safety and health governance framework.

The Code incorporates and enhances the earlier hazardous process regime supported by detailed rules and schedules, ensuring continuity of statutory protections while broadening regulatory scope to cover emerging pharma hazards such as biological agents, mutagenic and teratogenic compounds, AI-driven manufacturing lines, robotics, nano-material handling, and sterile barrier monitoring systems.

New standards emphasise advanced risk management protocols through scientific risk assessments, biosafety systems, surveillance, and specialised medical examinations.

The reforms also provide for competency-based certification, safety committees, and transparent reporting strengthen worker readiness and build a participatory safety culture.

The Social Security Code, 2020 offers ESI coverage, disease recognition and a comprehensive health-economic safety net for the pharma workforce.

These reforms mark a transformative shift in India's Drugs and Pharmaceutical sector and reinforces its role as the global pharmacy, vaccine hub, and forefront biotechnology manufacturing destination.

The OSHWC Code transforms industrial governance from a reactive compliance model to a proactive prevention-driven, data-supported, worker-centered and technology-enabled safety architecture, enhancing bio-risk control, chemical safety, clean-room sterility assurance, process safety integration, emergency readiness, workforce well-being, and global competitiveness, the statement further explained.

Employers benefit from single-window clearances, risk-based inspection mechanisms, centralised licensing, and digitised returns, reducing compliance complexity while strengthening accountability, workplace hygiene, and process discipline.

Emergency preparedness is reinforced through On-Site Emergency Plans, periodic mock drills, incident command structures integration, chemical and biological spill-response systems, and occupational hygiene units. This elevates pharma industrial safety to global regulatory benchmarks, reducing downtime, accidents, and business interruption risks.

Collectively, the labour reforms place India on a clear trajectory to ensure safer workplaces, healthier workforce, higher productivity, reduced occupational morbidity, improved investor confidence, and world-class regulatory adherence, the statement added.