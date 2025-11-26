SIBEC 2025 Concludes Fourth Edition, Showcasing Smart Solutions For Safer Communities

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)The fourth edition of SIBEC (2025) concluded at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as the region's hub for innovation in fire and life safety. Organized by SIBCA, a leading fire, life safety, and ICT solutions provider in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Egypt, SIBEC 2025 brought together industry leaders and decision-makers to exchange insights, showcase cutting-edge technologies, and set new benchmarks for smart governance and advanced infrastructure.

A major highlight of this year's edition was the launch of“Safety 5.0: Building Safety in the Age of AI, Smart Technologies, and Sustainability”, co-authored by. Now available on leading global platforms including Barnes & Noble, Bookbaby, Booktopia, and Amazon, the book serves as a practical guide for business, facility, and technology leaders navigating today's complex safety landscape. It offers tools to identify emerging opportunities, create frameworks for assessing the impact of technological shifts on safety, and establish foundational systems, enabling ecosystems to build safer, smarter environments.

As the event drew to a close,said,SIBEC 2025 has demonstrated that smart, data-driven technologies are no longer optional – they are essential to building safer, more resilient communities. Bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and partners under one roof allowed us to share solutions that will shape the future of safety and smart living in the UAE and beyond. We are proud to have hosted this event in Abu Dhabi, and we remain committed to driving meaningful progress across our industry.

In today's digital era, advanced technology plays a vital role in ensuring safety. SIBEC 2025 served as an outstanding platform for NFPA to engage with government, businesses, and technical experts on implementing smart life safety codes and standards across a rapidly evolving region. Our priority has always been to transform these conversations into actionable strategies that protect lives and property throughout the UAE,

This year's edition welcomed a record 36 partners and 1000 attendees from sectors including HVAC, Building Management Systems (BMS), Extra Low Voltage (ELV), Audio-Visual (AV), Lighting, ICT, and IoT. Leading participants included NFPA, UL Solutions, Emirates Safety Laboratories (ESL), Johnson Controls, Honeywell, Huawei, Siemens, Carrier, Hitachi, Motorola Solutions, Dahua, Hikvision, Uniview Technologies, AWEX, TTK, Doncaster Cables, Hanwha, and Fogtec, among others.

As the industry continues to advance, SIBEC remains steadfast in its mission to spark dialogue and collaboration that drive meaningful progress. Building on this year's momentum, SIBCA is already setting its sights on SIBEC 2026 – committed to delivering an edition that is even more impactful and transformative.

From humble beginnings in 1977, SIBCA has grown to become one of the leading providers of Fire Protection, HVAC, BMS, ELV, Audio Visual, and ICT solutions in the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. With more than 2400 dedicated staff working in the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India, SIBCA has built a reputation of trust and excellence with its customers including contractors and end-users. Today, the SIBCA brand is synonymous with reliability in designing, implementing cutting-edge technology, customer service, and support.

SIBCA partners with international industrial leaders, to provide bespoke solutions, from initial needs assessment to systems engineering, design, installation, and commissioning. With on-going 24/7 operations and maintenance, SIBCA provides value-added and innovative solutions to meet our customers' unique needs.