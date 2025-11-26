403
Neoprene Market Forecast & Trends Highlight Robust Growth By 2030
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Growing adoption of neoprene rubber in the automotive sector and the rapid expansion of construction and electronics industries in developing economies are key factors fueling the growth of the global neoprene market.
According to the report, the global neoprene market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.5% from 2021 to 2030.
Market Drivers:
The increasing use of neoprene rubber in automotive applications-owing to its durability, heat resistance, and flexibility-remains a major growth driver. In addition, the rapid growth of the construction and electronics sectors across emerging economies is boosting demand for neoprene-based components.
However, fluctuating crude oil prices and the availability of efficient substitutes are expected to restrain market expansion. Advancements in material technologies, on the other hand, offer lucrative opportunities for industry players in the coming years.
Segmental Highlights:-
Automotive Segment to Lead Through 2030:
- Based on end use, the automotive segment accounted for nearly 40% of the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2030. Increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions and improving fuel efficiency is driving the adoption of neoprene in automotive components.
- The building & construction segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.1%, supported by strong infrastructure development in China, India, Brazil, and other developing regions.
Neoprene Sheet Segment to Maintain Lead Position:
- By product, the neoprene sheet segment held more than half of the market share in 2020, owing to its superior resistance to abrasion, UV exposure, ozone, and compression.
- Meanwhile, the neoprene latex segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 2.9%, driven by rising demand for latex gloves and industrial adhesives.
Regional Insights:
- The Asia-Pacific region, followed by North America, dominated the market in 2020, contributing over one-third of global revenue. Strong demand for neoprene in sealing systems, gaskets, bridge bearings, and structural components continues to support regional growth.
- The LAMEA market is forecast to witness the fastest CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2030, propelled by the expanding automotive sector in Brazil and robust construction activity across the Middle East.
Key Market Players:
- Sundow Polymers Co.
-Covestro AG
- Lanxess
- TOSOH Corporation
- Zenith Rubber
- BGK GmbH Endlosband
- Pidilite Industries
- 3M Company
- Denka Company Limited
- TuHuang Chemical Co.
About Us:
Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
