Advance Directives Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth And Competitive Analysis And Forecast 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Advance Directives Market From 2024 To 2029?The market size for advanced directives has seen a noticeable uptick in recent times. Projected to surge from $159.03 billion in 2024 to almost $194.43 billion by 2025, it boasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%. Factors contributing to the growth during this historic period include heightened understanding of patient rights, an expansion in palliative and hospice care services, growing advocacy among healthcare professionals, the expanding role of caregivers and families, and an upturn in research and statistics regarding end-of-life care.

The size of the advance directives market is forecasted to witness a substantial surge in the coming years, growing to $417.61 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1%. The projected expansion during the forecast period is associated with the escalated investments in advance care planning, an increasing percentage of older individuals, higher incidence of chronic and end-of-life diseases, a surge in dementia cases, and a heightened emphasis on data security. The forecast period will also see prominent trends such as innovative technology, digitization of advance directives, interweaving with electronic health records, cultural customization of advance care planning, and telehealth services.

The rise in chronic and life-limiting diseases is projected to boost the advance directives market's expansion. These conditions, which persist long-term and significantly diminish both lifespan and quality of life, see their prevalence amplified by several causes, including genetic proclivities, lifestyle choices, and an ageing society. Advance directives play a critical role in chronic or life-limiting diseases, helping align healthcare with individual ideals and preferences. These advance directives enhance patient independence, lessen familial strain, heighten communication, and provide legal protection, thereby enhancing the overall standard of care for those contending with severe illnesses. For instance, the American Cancer Society, a non-profit cancer advocacy organization based in the US, reported in January 2023 that the number of cancer patients rose to 1,958,310 in 2023, a growth of 3.16% from 1,898,160 in 2021. Additionally, a May 2024 report by the Alzheimer's Association, a non-profit US organization committed to Alzheimer's care, support, and research, stated that the count of Americans aged 65 and older diagnosed with Alzheimer's dementia climbed from 6.5 million in 2022 to a projected 6.9 million in 2024. Consequently, the escalating occurrence of chronic and life-limiting diseases is contributing to the expansion of the advance directives market.

Major players in the Advance Directives include:

. Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc.

. Providence Health & Services

. Lantern Health Inc.

. Dignity Health

. Geisinger Health Plan

. Sharp HealthCare

. Island Health Authority

. Bronson Healthcare Group Inc.

. Affirm Health Inc.

. LegalZoom Inc.

Leading companies in the advance directives market are concentrating on the development of cutting-edge tech solutions like digital portals or websites. With these platforms, they provide thorough information about advance directives, thereby securing a competitive advantage. A website designated for advance directives offers crucial resources and details, assisting people to legally record their future health care preferences. For example, Health Current, a health information exchange organization from the U.S, rolled out AzHDR, the official website of the Arizona Healthcare Directives Registry (AzHDR), in February 2022. This is an online archive for the storage and retrieval of advance directives. The sole purpose of the website is to enhance communication among healthcare providers, end-of-life decision making professionals, and patients. It primarily enables users to start conversations regarding end-of-life care, access advance directive documents, and securely record healthcare choices. The AzHDR was established to ensure patients' healthcare desires are acknowledged during their medical treatment, especially in situations where they cannot express their wishes due to incapacity.

The advance directives market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Demographics: Elderly Population (More Than 65 years), Middle Aged (40 To 64 years), Young Adults (18 To 39 years)

3) By End User: Business To Business, Business To Customer, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Advance Directive Creation Software, Cloud-Based Advance Directive Solutions, Mobile Apps For Advance Directives

2) By Services: Consultation And Legal Services, Document Storage And Management Services, Training And Support Services

In 2024, North America dominated the advance directives market and is projected to continue its growth. The market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

