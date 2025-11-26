403
Rapid Auto Shipping Launches Daily California - Michigan Vehicle Transport Corridor With Zero-Damage Guarantee And 30-Day Price Lock
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Rapid Auto Shipping, the nation's fastest-growing door-to-door auto transport company, today announced the launch of daily dedicated trucks on the high-volume California to Michigan route - serving Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Sacramento, and every suburb to Detroit, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, Lansing, and the entire Great Lakes region.
The new corridor meets explosive 2025 demand from:
Tech workers relocating from Silicon Valley to Ann Arborï¿1⁄2s booming autonomous-vehicle corridor
Auto-industry professionals moving to Detroit and Warren
Military families PCSing to Selfridge Air National Guard Base and Battle Creek
University of Michigan and Michigan State parents sending student cars
Key highlights of the California? Michigan daily service:
Zero damage claims in 2025 (127,000+ vehicles moved nationwide)
98% on-time delivery - Los Angeles to Detroit in 4-10 days guaranteed
True door-to-door service - no terminals, no waiting
Real-time GPS tracking on every load
$100,000 cargo insurance standard ($2M+ on enclosed)
Zero deposit and 30-day price-lock guarantee
Same-day and next-day pickup available from any California zip code
Mountain-certified drivers and air-ride trailers for Sierra and Rocky passes
Heated indoor loading in Michigan during winter delivery
"California to Michigan has become one of our top three busiest lanes this year," said Nathan, CEO of Rapid Auto Shipping. "Whether it's a Tesla engineer moving to Ann Arbor, a GM supplier heading to Warren, or a parent sending their kid's car to U of M, we saw the volume and built daily capacity so nobody has to drive I-80 through Wyoming blizzards ever again," Nathan added.
Sample real-time 2025 pricing (all-inclusive):
Los Angeles / Detroit / Warren / Troy: $1,290 - $1,950
San Francisco / Ann Arbor / Lansing: $1,350 - $2,050
San Diego / Grand Rapids / Kalamazoo: $1,375 - $2,100
Sacramento / Traverse City / Marquette (Upper Peninsula): $1,450 - $2,250
Enclosed transport available with $2M insurance for luxury, classic, and electric vehicles.
Customers can book instantly at rapidautoshipping or speak with a live California-Michigan specialist 7 days a week at (833) 233-4447.
About Rapid Auto Shipping
Headquartered in Austin, TX with major hubs in Los Angeles and Detroit, Rapid Auto Shipping is a fully licensed and insured auto transport broker (USDOT #3798123) that has moved over 127,000 vehicles in 2025 with zero damage claims and a 4.9/5 customer rating. "We're proud to be the company Californians and Michiganders trust when their car has to cross the Rockies perfectly,".
Media Contact
Nathan
Director of Communications
Rapid Auto Shipping
[email protected]
(833) 233-4447
