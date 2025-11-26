403
Sleek Bill Announces Major Online Update Featuring New Payment Mode, Advanced Custom Fields, And Important E-Invoice Enhancements
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sleek Bill is a Global Leader in GST Checkout and Invoicing solutions used by over 170 Countries. On November 18th, 2025, they released a significant update for their Online platform. The new product includes many features, usability improvements, and critical enhancements to improve the way that Small Medium Enterprise (SME), Accountant, and Enterprise customers manage their billing.
Key Highlights of the Update
1. New Payment Mode in Invoices (Cash/Credit)
The latest version introduces a dedicated Payment Mode option directly within the invoice screen. Users can now select Cash or Credit, with an additional Hide option to customize visibility on printed invoices. This update enables greater clarity and flexibility for both customer communication and internal accounting workflows.
2. Custom Fields Added Across Key Documents
Custom Fields are now available in multiple document types, including:
*Credit Notes
*Debit Notes
*Bills
*Purchase Orders (PO)
*And other transactional documents
This enhancement allows businesses to add personalized information, references, and internal tracking details, making Sleek Bill even more adaptable to industry-specific requirements.
3. Enhanced E-Invoice Support (Model 5 A4 GST Template)
In response to user feedback and evolving compliance needs, additional E-Invoice attributes have been integrated into the Model 5 A4 GST template. This ensures accurate IRP submissions and a seamless e-invoicing experience for registered businesses.
4. Improved Mobile Experience - 'Copy Document' Button
Mobile users can now quickly duplicate existing documents using a newly added Copy Document button. This enhancement significantly reduces repetitive data entry and saves time for on-the-go business operations.
5. Better Input Visibility for Custom Amount Fields
The input width for Custom Amount fields has been increased to provide better visibility, accuracy, and ease of entry, especially for businesses with detailed billing structures.
6. Fix: SAC Code Error for Shipping in E-Invoices
We have successfully addressed the issue that has been preventing users from validating their SAC codes while creating E-invoices for Shipping Charges. Users can now successfully create E-invoices without any errors and achieve complete compliance with the requirements set forth by the GST Network.
Commitment to Continuous Innovation
Commenting on the release, the Sleek Bill Product Team said:
"Our goal is to empower businesses with intuitive, compliant, and future-ready billing tools. Every update is shaped by customer feedback, and this release reflects our commitment to enhancing both usability and GST compliance."
Availability
The update has been fully deployed to Sleek Bill Online and is available to all users globally. No manual action is required - customers can immediately start using the new features.
About Sleek Bill
Sleek Bill is one of India's leading GST billing and invoicing platforms, serving millions of users worldwide. With a focus on ease of use, compliance, and powerful automation, Sleek Bill helps businesses streamline their invoicing, GST filing, e-invoicing, inventory management, and POS operations.
Company:-Sleek Bill
User:- Prashant Nikose
Email:[email protected]
Phone:-+91-9168696090Url:-
