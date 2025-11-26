Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Regional Times Higher Education Summit For Arab Universities Kicks Off


2025-11-26 05:06:47
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Al-Balqa, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- The Times Higher Education (THE) Arab Universities Summit 2025 opened Tuesday at Amman Al-Ahliyya University, held in cooperation with the University of Jordan.
University President Dr. Sari Hamdan said the event supports efforts to strengthen Jordan's position in global higher education rankings, noting the university's placement in the 401–500 band of the Times rankings. He added that the summit provides a platform for discussing the future of higher education and academic innovation.
Times Higher Education Chief Global Affairs Officer Phil Baty said Jordanian universities have shown clear progress and the capacity to host a large international event.
Sessions on the first day covered topics including digital transformation, artificial intelligence in academic settings, exam integrity, institutional design, and research commercialization. Speakers represented several Arab and international universities and educational organizations.
The summit continues Wednesday with additional sessions on innovation, academic excellence, and entrepreneurship.

MENAFN26112025000117011021ID1110399838



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search