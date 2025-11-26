Regional Times Higher Education Summit For Arab Universities Kicks Off

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Al-Balqa, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- The Times Higher Education (THE) Arab Universities Summit 2025 opened Tuesday at Amman Al-Ahliyya University, held in cooperation with the University of Jordan.University President Dr. Sari Hamdan said the event supports efforts to strengthen Jordan's position in global higher education rankings, noting the university's placement in the 401–500 band of the Times rankings. He added that the summit provides a platform for discussing the future of higher education and academic innovation.Times Higher Education Chief Global Affairs Officer Phil Baty said Jordanian universities have shown clear progress and the capacity to host a large international event.Sessions on the first day covered topics including digital transformation, artificial intelligence in academic settings, exam integrity, institutional design, and research commercialization. Speakers represented several Arab and international universities and educational organizations.The summit continues Wednesday with additional sessions on innovation, academic excellence, and entrepreneurship.