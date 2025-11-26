403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Regional Times Higher Education Summit For Arab Universities Kicks Off
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Al-Balqa, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- The Times Higher Education (THE) Arab Universities Summit 2025 opened Tuesday at Amman Al-Ahliyya University, held in cooperation with the University of Jordan.
University President Dr. Sari Hamdan said the event supports efforts to strengthen Jordan's position in global higher education rankings, noting the university's placement in the 401–500 band of the Times rankings. He added that the summit provides a platform for discussing the future of higher education and academic innovation.
Times Higher Education Chief Global Affairs Officer Phil Baty said Jordanian universities have shown clear progress and the capacity to host a large international event.
Sessions on the first day covered topics including digital transformation, artificial intelligence in academic settings, exam integrity, institutional design, and research commercialization. Speakers represented several Arab and international universities and educational organizations.
The summit continues Wednesday with additional sessions on innovation, academic excellence, and entrepreneurship.
Al-Balqa, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- The Times Higher Education (THE) Arab Universities Summit 2025 opened Tuesday at Amman Al-Ahliyya University, held in cooperation with the University of Jordan.
University President Dr. Sari Hamdan said the event supports efforts to strengthen Jordan's position in global higher education rankings, noting the university's placement in the 401–500 band of the Times rankings. He added that the summit provides a platform for discussing the future of higher education and academic innovation.
Times Higher Education Chief Global Affairs Officer Phil Baty said Jordanian universities have shown clear progress and the capacity to host a large international event.
Sessions on the first day covered topics including digital transformation, artificial intelligence in academic settings, exam integrity, institutional design, and research commercialization. Speakers represented several Arab and international universities and educational organizations.
The summit continues Wednesday with additional sessions on innovation, academic excellence, and entrepreneurship.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment