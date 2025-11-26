Accumulated Rainfall Climbs To 5.6% Of Annual Average

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- Rainfall accumulated across the Kingdom has risen to 5.6 percent of the long-term annual average of 8.1 billion cubic meters, according to figures released Wednesday.Data from the Ministry of Water and Irrigation/Jordan Valley Authority showed that the recent weather system brought 1.6 million cubic meters of inflows into the country's dams.King Talal Dam recorded the highest contribution at 841,000 cubic meters, raising total dam storage to 45.5 million cubic meters, equivalent to 15.7 percent of full capacity.

