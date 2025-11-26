27 Jordanian Referees Take Center Stage In International Football Events

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- Jordanian football referees are making a strong mark on the global stage, with 27 officials currently participating in international tournaments and assignments, an impressive presence that underscores the rising reputation of Jordanian officiating.FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation have selected the referees to oversee matches across several major competitions, placing Jordanian officials in stadiums from the Middle East to East Asia.Leading the group are Adham Al-Makhadmeh, Mohammad Bakar, and Ahmad Al-Rawaili, who are set to officiate in the Arab Cup, kicking off next week in Qatar. Meanwhile, referees Esraa Mobaideen and Sabrin Al-Abadi are representing Jordan in Saudi Arabia at the West Asian Women's Championship, and Ahmad Faisal is currently on duty in South Korea.The list of Jordanian referees abroad also includes Ahmad Yacoub, Hamzeh Saadeh, Mahmoud Sualmeh, Mohammad Mufid, Omar Ajaj, Marwan Al-Samail, Ayman Obaidat, Ahmad Radi, Ahmad Samara, and several others, each contributing to a growing international footprint.With around 250 active referees, the Jordan Football Association continues to develop new talent while relying on the expertise of seasoned officials. The Referees Department is working to blend experience with fresh capability to build a stronger pipeline for future competitions.Among the standout names, Adham Al-Makhadmeh is considered one of Jordan's top candidates for selection in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, reflecting global confidence in Jordanian officiating standards.Despite the large number of referees deployed internationally, local leagues continue to run smoothly thanks to the availability of skilled officials at home.