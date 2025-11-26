Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Spotlights Completion Timeframe For Its Horadiz-Aghband Line To Armenian Border

Azerbaijan Spotlights Completion Timeframe For Its Horadiz-Aghband Line To Armenian Border


2025-11-26 05:06:29
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Azerbaijan plans to extend the Horadiz-Aghband railway line to the border with Armenia by 2026, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said at the 83rd meeting of the CIS Railway Transport Council, Trend reports.

According to him, significant progress has been made in the East-West direction, including steps to implement the Zangezur Corridor. The minister emphasized that this route is an important element not only of the northwest vector but also of the North-South corridor.

"Construction of the Horadiz-Aghband line, with a capacity of up to 15 million tons of freight per year, is currently underway. We plan to extend this line to the border with Armenia by 2026," he explained.

Nabiyev pointed out that Azerbaijan is currently carrying out efforts to bring back the 188-kilometer stretch of railway running through Nakhchivan.

"We are completing the design stage of this highway and will begin construction work soon," the minister added.

MENAFN26112025000187011040ID1110399834



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search