Nigeria Keen To Expand Telecommunications And Digital Development Co-Op With Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Nigeria is interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in the fields of telecommunications and digital development, a member of the Nigerian delegation, Chidi Enverem, told Trend on the sidelines of the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) held in Baku.

According to him, Azerbaijan is hosting the WTDC very successfully, and within the framework of the conference, fruitful discussions are taking place, leading to important, forward-thinking decisions that will shape the future of telecommunications.

He noted that Azerbaijan's high-level hosting of the WTDC and its experience in the digital field are of great interest to them.

"Nigeria is interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in the fields of telecommunications and digital development, and we believe that this conference will be a good start for future relations between the two countries," he explained.

Enverem also said that the WTDC is a platform focused on less developed countries.

"The goal is to expand access to communications and digitalization for less developed countries. For example, yesterday, we discussed how to support Sudan, Libya, and some island countries on the path to digital development.

In general, this is exactly the main goal of this conference. So far, a number of important decisions have been taken in favor of the telecommunications sector," Enverem pointed out.

The Nigerian delegate also spoke about today's topic of discussion at the conference.

"Regarding today's main topic, the conference started about two weeks ago, and decisions are not made in one day. The process is discussed at the initial stage and then discussed within the working groups.

Today, plenary sessions are held. Here, all the sections come together and review the decisions made at the working group level. The decisions agreed upon in the plenary session are binding on all countries from now on," he added.