Uzbekistan Launches Fresh Trading Platform For Afghan Market

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has launched an international trading platform of the Uzbek Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange with the participation of Afghanistan's Ghazanfar Bank, Trend reports via Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The announcement was made in Kabul during the 4th National and International Imam Abu Hanifa Exhibition and Trade Fair.

According to the Chamber, the new system enables payments for goods sold by Uzbek exporters through exchange trading to be transferred directly to special accounts at Ghazanfar Bank. Once the goods have made it across the Afghan border, exporters can tap into these funds without any restrictions.

The mechanism ensures guaranteed settlements, faster and more transparent procedures, and the formation of a secure and reliable partnership environment.

The Chamber notes that this tool creates favorable conditions for increasing exports by Uzbek companies and expanding trade with Afghanistan. It also gave a nudge to domestic exporters to roll up their sleeves and take full advantage of the new platform when diving into the Afghan market, shining a light on its convenience and bolstered security.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with Afghanistan reached $862.2 million from January through July 2025, reflecting a 51 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024 ($571 million) and nearly doubling compared to 2023 ($470.7 million).