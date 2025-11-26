Iran Rolls Up Its Sleeves In Fight Against Money Laundering - Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Reports of money laundering and suspicious cases in Iran are being thoroughly investigated and seriously combated, Mahdi Movahedi, spokesperson for the Iranian Financial Affairs Organization, told local media, Trend reports.

According to Movahedi, final decisions were reached in 704 cases of money laundering and other suspicious activities over the course of the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through October 22, 2025).

He further noted that as a result of fines levied in connection with revenue concealment during this period, a total of 122 trillion rials (approximately $197 million) was collected in taxes.

The official explained that, based on an examination of documents gathered during the tax audit, more than 5,500 preliminary tax notices were issued, amounting to 41 trillion rials (about $66.3 million), while 2,300 final tax decisions were rendered for a total of 36 trillion rials (around $58.2 million).

Movahedi also reported that, during the reporting period, information about 12,900 cases of tax evasion was received, and appropriate measures have since been taken to address these issues.

In the current Iranian year (spanning from March 21, 2025, through March 20, 2026), Iran's projected tax revenues are estimated at 18.2 quadrillion rials (approximately $29.4 billion).

