Tajik Government Gives Green Light For Plans To Ramp Up Nation's Energy Expansion By 2030

2025-11-26 05:06:27
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 26. Tajikistan aims to add more than 4,800 MW of new and upgraded electricity capacity by 2030, including 1,500 MW from solar power, under the Electric Power Sector Development Program for 2026-2030, President Emomali Rahmon announced at a government meeting, Trend reports via the Tajik president's office.

“The implementation of this program will ensure energy security, improve efficiency, and increase exports to 5 billion kWh,” Rahmon said.

He mandated that ministries and local governance entities operationalize the strategic framework and provide annual deliverables on performance metrics.

The program includes commissioning 2,680 MW of new hydroelectric capacity, upgrading existing plants to add 253 MW, restoring 440 MW, and exploring solar panel installations on residential buildings. The objective is to optimize transmission inefficiencies to a mere 3 percent while concurrently minimizing distribution losses to a targeted 9 percent.

