Azerbaijani Deputy PM Meets With His Russian Counterpart

2025-11-26 05:06:27
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26.​ Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev, met with Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak on November 26, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The meeting highlighted that the recent discussions in Dushanbe between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin significantly enhanced bilateral relations across all sectors.

The economic nexus between Azerbaijan and Russia has been underscored as perpetually evolving, engendering progressively auspicious prospects.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the trade-economic, energy, and transport sectors.

Trend News Agency

