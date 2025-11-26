Azerbaijani Deputy PM Meets With His Russian Counterpart
The meeting highlighted that the recent discussions in Dushanbe between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin significantly enhanced bilateral relations across all sectors.
The economic nexus between Azerbaijan and Russia has been underscored as perpetually evolving, engendering progressively auspicious prospects.
During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the trade-economic, energy, and transport sectors.
