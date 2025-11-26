CIS Railway Transport Council Hits Mark With Inked Protocol At 83Rd Session (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The protocol of the 83rd meeting of the Council for Railway Transport of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has been signed in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on several key issues: the performance of the CIS railway network during the first nine months of 2025, the development of international passenger transportation, the formation of cargo and container trains for cross-border shipments, the expansion of international transport corridors, tariff policy for global freight transportation for 2026, financing matters, research and improvement programs, as well as other topics.

Participants highlighted the importance of enhancing transparency and synchronizing logistics processes across the region. They noted that aligning the tariff policy for international freight transportation in 2026 carries strategic significance“from the perspective of strengthening competitiveness and optimizing transit flows.”