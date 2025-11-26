Key Militant Killed In Nowshera Exchange Of Fire Search For Accomplices Underway

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

An alleged exchange of fire between police and militants belonging to a banned outfit took place on Wednesday morning in the Nizampur Kahi area, resulting in the killing of a key militant identified as Sami, alias Sunny.

According to DSP Akora Khattak Circle, Jawad Khan, the deceased militant was wanted in several high-profile criminal cases.

DSP Jawad Khan said that Sami alias Sunny was involved in the murder of Constable Maqsood Khan, who had been deployed for polio team security. He added that the militant was also wanted for abducting staff of a mobile company under the pretext of“Bhai Taawun (brotherly cooperation)” and for his role in multiple other heinous crimes.

Eyewitnesses reported that two of the militant's accomplices managed to escape despite being injured during the exchange of fire. Police have launched a search operation in the area to track them down. Local elders said the slain militant was considered an important commander of the banned group and regarded as the“uncrowned king” of criminal gangs in the region.

Police have shifted the body of the deceased militant to the District Headquarters Hospital Nowshera for postmortem. According to DSP Akora Khattak, the search operation will continue until the fleeing militants are arrested.