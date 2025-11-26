Two Children Killed, 24 Injured As School Van Crashes Into Parked Truck In Charsadda

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Two children were killed and 24 others injured on Wednesday morning when a school carry dabba van collided with a parked truck on the Utmanzai Bypass amid heavy fog.

According to Dr. Abdul Qudoos, Medical Superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital, the accident occurred at 8:15am. Seven of the injured children are reported to be in critical condition. All injured students were shifted to the hospital in government ambulances and Rescue 1122 vehicles, where they are receiving treatment.

Hospital records identified the deceased children as Ahlaj, son of Iftihaj, and Jibran, son of Irfan, both residents of Tarangzai. Around seven critically injured children, who suffered severe chest pressure due to impact, were later referred to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar for advanced medical care.

DSP City Zardad Khan, who was present at the scene, said dense morning fog is common in the area, worsened by surrounding fields and water bodies.

He said the truck, loaded with timber, had been parked by the roadside as the driver waited for the fog to clear when the school van misjudged the road due to low visibility and rammed into it.

Responding to concerns over overloading in private school vans, DSP Zardad Khan admitted that carrying 26 children in a carry dabba is illegal and led to severe consequences.

He said police, in coordination with the DPO and private school administrations, would devise a strategy to curb overloading and take action against violators.

Police have arrested the school van driver, while the truck driver fled the scene and is being traced.

Following the incident, heads of several private schools reached the hospital. One school principal, Muhammad Fawad Khan, said similar accidents had occurred in the past due to heavy fog, and school administrations would consider revising school timings so children could travel after visibility improves.

Local residents pointed out that many vehicles on the road during fog lack fog lights, hazard indicators, and reflectors, and that drivers should use heaters to keep windows clear.

They urged the traffic police to take effective measures to prevent such lapses and ensure installation of reflective strips on all vehicles, including motorcycles, bicycles, and donkey carts, to reduce the likelihood of such accidents in the future.