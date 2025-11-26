Police Foil Armed Attack On Sholam Hospital In Wana

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Police successfully foiled an attempted attack on Sholam Hospital, South Wazirista, late Tuesday night after unknown armed men tried to advance toward the facility.

According to eyewitnesses, around 12 armed individuals were moving toward the hospital and a nearby checkpoint, accompanied by a drone camera.

As soon as police reached the spot, the assailants opened fire. Police retaliated immediately, and the exchange of fire continued for several minutes. One police constable sustained minor injuries during the incident.

The attackers managed to escape under the cover of darkness, after which security in the area was further tightened.

Police have launched a search operation to track down the assailants, while investigations into the incident are underway.