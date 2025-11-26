Insurance Sector In Azerbaijan Sees Double-Digit Growth In 2025
From January to October 2025, insurance premiums collected by 16 companies operating in Azerbaijan reached 1.256 billion manat, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.Access to paid information is limited
