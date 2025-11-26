Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Azerbaijan Hosts Int'l Seminar On Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity In Baku

2025-11-26 05:05:50
Nazrin Abdul

An international seminar titled“Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity” was held in Baku on 25–26 November, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

According to information, the seminar aimed to enhance the awareness of representatives from relevant Azerbaijani institutions regarding artificial intelligence and related issues in the cybersecurity sphere.

The event brought together experts from NATO's relevant structures, centers of excellence, as well as specialists from member and partner countries of the Alliance.

During the seminar, participants discussed the role of artificial intelligence in securing digital infrastructure, emerging trends in both defensive and offensive uses of AI, and the importance of AI technologies in countering a wide range of cyber threats-including malware and information operations.

AzerNews

