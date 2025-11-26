Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Occupation Launches Large-Scale Raids In West Bank


2025-11-26 05:04:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation army launched a large-scale military operation on Wednesday, targeting cities and villages in the Tubas Governorate, northern West Bank, conducting house raids, searches, and security operations across multiple locations within the region.
According to WAFA news agency, Israeli occupation forces stormed Tubas Governorate, including Tubas city, Tubmun, and Aqaba, deploying large numbers of troops accompanied by bulldozers, while helicopters hovered above, raiding homes and tampering with residents' personal property.
The occupation army reinforced its presence with additional troops, closed main and secondary roads with dirt barriers, while the Director of Education suspended all public schools and kindergartens, and the governor halted government and private institutions to ensure public safety. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

