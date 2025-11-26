403
Arab Publishers Chief Hails Kuwait Book Fair As Key Cultural Platform
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Arab Publishers Association President, Mohammad Rashad affirmed that the 48th Kuwait International Book Fair is a prominent cultural event that supports the publishing industry and enriches the Arab cultural landscape.
In a statement to KUNA, Rashad said the fair reflects Kuwait's longstanding role as a home for Arab culture, wishing continued success for the event in the years ahead.
He praised the efforts of Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, who also chairs the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL), noting his ongoing cooperation with the association to advance the publishing sector.
Rashad highlighted the success of the Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Mansour Award for the Arab Publisher in its seventh edition, held in partnership with the association on the sidelines of the fair under the patronage of Minister Al-Mutairi.
He commended NCCAL's role in organizing the fair, facilitating publishers' participation, and preparing the cultural and professional programs, including children's activities, seminars and discussion sessions featuring leading writers and thinkers.
Rashad also noted the strong cooperation between the Arab Publishers Association, the fair's management and NCCAL in delivering a distinguished professional program that supports publishers and keeps pace with rapid changes in the publishing sector.
He added that the participation of the Sultanate of Oman as Guest of Honor strengthens the close ties between the two countries and offers visitors an opportunity to explore Omani heritage and culture. (end)
