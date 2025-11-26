403
Min Al-Mukhaizeem: Kuwait Prioritizes Food Security, Sustainable Agriculture, Supports Farmers' Production
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Minister of Electricity, Water, Renewable Energy, and Acting Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem emphasized Kuwait's strong commitment to food security and sustainable agriculture, supporting farmers to boost production and ensure long-term agricultural stability.
Al-Mukhaizeem, emphasized these priorities during the opening of the 37th Gulf Cooperation Council Ministers' Meeting on Agricultural Cooperation and Food Security, hosted by Kuwait on Wednesday.
Al-Mukhaizeem noted that the Public Authority for Agriculture and Fisheries urges farmers to adopt modern agricultural technologies, including year-round greenhouse cultivation and soil-less farming systems, to overcome harsh climatic conditions and support the growing regional population.
He added that the meeting occurs amid highly sensitive regional and international circumstances, as rapid global economic challenges increasingly affect food security, heightening member states' responsibility to coordinate policies and develop resilient agricultural strategies.
The minister highlighted that the meeting aims to define a roadmap for joint agricultural cooperation, reflecting collective determination to safeguard peoples' futures through an integrated Gulf food security system and sustainable, actionable strategies.
Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs at the GCC Khaled Al-Sunaidi said the gathering comes as global markets face recurring supply chain disruptions, economic fluctuations, and climate pressures, reinforcing the need for regional agricultural coordination.
Al-Sunaidi stressed that GCC states continue efforts to advance agricultural sectors despite climate challenges, water scarcity, and limited arable land, ensuring resilience while fostering sustainable growth across member nations' food production and agricultural economies.
He noted that the GCC agricultural sector achieved an annual growth rate of 6.8 percent in 2024, contributing approximately 1.8 percent to member states' GDP and 2.5 percent of non-oil GDP, demonstrating agriculture's growing economic role.
The Secretary-General added that intra-GCC trade in agricultural and fishery products reached around five billion dollars, reflecting an annual growth rate of 7.4 percent and confirming the Gulf market's strategic role as a promising platform for food trade.
Finally, ministers reviewed strategic plans, joint project developments, and human capacity-building programs, agreeing on continued cooperation, implementation of agreed initiatives, integration of agricultural policies, and promotion of Gulf economic collaboration to strengthen regional and global food security. (end)
