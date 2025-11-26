SKIMS Clarifies Nodal Officer Order Says No Scope For VIP Treatment

SKIMS Soura – File photo

Srinagar- Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) on Wednesday clarified that its recent order regarding nodal officers has been misinterpreted and said the institute does not differentiate between patients on the basis of recommendations. SKIMS said all triaging and streamlining of cases is done strictly according to the urgency of medical care required.

The institute said a Medical Social Welfare Cell with designated staff and nodal officers was recently inaugurated to improve patient flow and facilitate needy patients under schemes such as AB PMJAY, RAN and the Chief Minister's Cancer Treatment programme. Officials said the order in question was aimed at ensuring hassle free access to these schemes for poor patients who approach Raj Bhawan, the Chief Minister's office or other higher offices for assistance.

“Where does the question of VIP treatment come,” SKIMS said, adding that some of the ongoing debate appears to stem from misinterpretation or sensationalised reporting.