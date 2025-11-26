Philanthropist And Civil Diplomat Manni Nagi Joins Jyoti Sarup Kanya Asra As Global Ambassador And Major Sponsor

MENAFN - Pressat) Jyoti Sarup Kanya Asra (JSKA) proudly announces the appointment of Manni Nagi, distinguished philanthropist and civil diplomat, as its Global Ambassador and Major Sponsor. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the organisation's mission to uplift, educate, and empower vulnerable and underprivileged girls across India.

Founded by Dr. Harminder Singh, JSKA has become a beacon of hope for young girls in need. The society currently houses close to 200 girls, providing them with shelter, education, healthcare, vocational training, and emotional support. JSKA remains committed to ensuring that every child in its care has the opportunity to grow, thrive, and build a secure future.

As Global Ambassador, Manni Nagi will lend his influential voice, philanthropic leadership, and strategic vision to amplify JSKA's global outreach efforts. In addition to his ambassadorial role, Manni Nagi has pledged ongoing financial support to the organisation, ensuring a steady flow of resources to sustain and expand JSKA's essential programs. His commitment as a continuing major sponsor reflects his long-term dedication to the wellbeing and empowerment of the girls the society serves.

“We are honoured to welcome Manni into the JSKA family,” said Dr. Harminder Singh, Founder of Jyoti Sarup Kanya Asra.“His passion for service and unwavering dedication to social upliftment align perfectly with our mission. His pledge of ongoing funds will allow us to strengthen our programs and secure a brighter future for the girls under our care.”

Manni Nagi expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership:

It is a privilege to join Jyoti Sarup Kanya Asra as Global Ambassador. JSKA represents hope, protection, and opportunity for countless young girls. I am committed to supporting and expanding this vital work, not just today, but continuously, so that every child has the chance to thrive and achieve her fullest potential.”

Together, JSKA and Manni will work to enhance fundraising initiatives, expand educational programs, strengthen global awareness, and forge new international partnerships aimed at improving the lives of girls in need.