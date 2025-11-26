Mitchell Geisler Urges Business Leaders To Rethink Growth And Leadership
“We've gotten used to rushing every decision,” said Geisler.“But some of the best business moves come from pausing, breathing, and really listening-to your team, your market, and yourself.”
Geisler, who has grown LevelJump Healthcare from $850,000 to over $17 million in gross revenues since 2010, is now encouraging business leaders to move away from reaction-based leadership and towards intentional, thoughtful management.Why This Approach Matters in Today's Economy
In an era dominated by speed, disruption, and burnout, Geisler's perspective offers a grounded alternative. According to Gallup's 2024 State of the Global Workplace report, 44% of workers experience daily stress, and nearly 1 in 3 feel burned out.
“Especially in industries like healthcare, your staff are already under pressure,” Geisler explains.“If your leadership just adds to that stress, the whole system breaks down.”
Instead, he suggests that leaders slow down enough to hear what's really happening inside their teams.
“It's not about being perfect. It's about being present. That's what actually moves things forward.”Key Messages From the Interview
In the feature, Geisler shares how running a bar in downtown Toronto early in his career helped him develop a calm, observational approach to leadership. That mindset carried through into roles in mining and eventually healthcare.
He also emphasises:
-
The power of consistency:“I showed up to meetings and calls even when no one asked me to. People notice when you're steady.”
The importance of running and reflection:“I run every day. It clears my head. I make better decisions after I've stepped away.”
The value of team engagement:“You can't grow a company without trust. And trust starts with listening.”
Geisler isn't asking for massive shifts. His message is small and doable:
-
Pause before reacting. Not every decision needs to be immediate.
Ask your team how they're doing-and actually listen.
Take time away from the noise to think clearly.
Build systems that support people, not just performance.
“Success isn't just numbers,” Geisler said.“It's whether your people feel supported enough to keep showing up and doing their best work.”
To read the full interview, visit the website here.About Mitchell Geisler
Mitchell Geisler is the CEO of LevelJump Healthcar, a healthcare company based in Toronto. He has over three decades of experience leading teams across healthcare, mining, and hospitality. His leadership style blends real-world experience with a strong focus on clarity, team trust, and sustainable growth.
