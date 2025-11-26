Power Bank Catches Fire On Scoot Flight

Dhaka: A routine flight from Hong Kong to Singapore was briefly disrupted when a passenger's power bank overheated and caught fire, creating alarm among passengers and raising fresh concerns about the safety of lithium-ion devices on planes.

The incident occurred on Scoot flight TR939 shortly after takeoff from Hong Kong.

According to Scoot, the device produced a small flame before crew members extinguished it and isolated the power bank in a secure container. Footage later shared online showed cabin crew huddled around the device as it smouldered, while passengers reported a tense atmosphere during the descent.

Witnesses said crew used firefighting equipment, protective gloves, and improvised containment, placing the power bank in a lavatory until landing. Emergency services were on standby in Singapore, and firefighters inspected the aircraft after it touched down.

Scoot apologised for the disruption and reaffirmed that passenger safety is its top priority.

One passenger noted a burn mark near a window seat, suggesting the device had been placed under or beside a seat. The incident adds to safety concerns over lithium-ion devices.

Singapore saw a five-year high in power bank-related fires in 2024, prompting airlines including Scoot and Singapore Airlines to ban their use or charging in-flight.

Under the updated rules, power banks must be carried in cabin baggage only and not connected to in-seat USB ports.

Experts warn that cheap or uncertified devices are particularly vulnerable to overheating, which can lead to fires or explosions.

The fire on TR939, though quickly controlled, underscores the potential hazards of portable electronics at cruising altitude and the ongoing need for strict safety measures and passenger vigilance.

