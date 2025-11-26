ROCKWOOL A/S Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Programme
|Date
|Number of B shares
| Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
| Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|3,663,500
|971,068,336
|19 November 2025
|22,000
|204.33
|4,495,260
|20 November 2025
|20,000
|206.46
|4,129,200
|21 November 2025
|20,000
|207.58
|4,151,600
|24 November 2025
|18,000
|212.81
|3,830,580
|25 November 2025
|15,000
|216.27
|3,244,050
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|3,758,500
|990,919,026
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 4,205,356 B shares corresponding to 1.99 percent of the Company's total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 19 – 25 November 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments
-
SE-2025-67_EN
SE-2025-67_Transactions B shares
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment