Redefining Cloud-To-Cloud Data Routing With Cavli Hubbletm Messaging Service

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavli Wireless, a global leader in IoT-ready cellular modules and modem management solutions, announces the launch of the Cavli HubbleTM Messaging Service (HMS), a next-generation cloud-to-cloud data-routing framework engineered to simplify and secure how enterprises move IoT data across cloud ecosystems.

As connected deployments scale from thousands to millions of devices, traditional IoT messaging stacks often struggle with real-time routing, multi-endpoint delivery, and secure lifecycle management at fleet scale. The newly introduced Hubble Messaging Service addresses these challenges by routing client data through the Hubble platform itself, where it can be mirrored or streamed into existing enterprise cloud environments with ease. The platform integrates seamlessly with major cloud ecosystems through native connectors and supports a wide range of modern data pipelines and storage frameworks via its open, flexible architecture. This allows organizations to move modem-derived data directly into operational systems, analytics workloads, or AI engines without added middleware, resulting in faster development and simpler integration. As a result, the Hubble Messaging Service is poised to deliver deterministic performance, secure data movement, and seamless multi-cloud interoperability, unlocking connected intelligence across the entire IoT ecosystem.

Cavli HubbleTM - The Enterprise IoT Connectivity & Modem Management Layer

Cavli HubbleTM functions as the enterprise-grade connectivity and orchestration layer that unifies global connectivity, eSIM lifecycle management, modem diagnostic visibility, and secure over-the-air updates within a single cloud framework. Engineered to deliver predictable network behavior and secure modem performance for large-scale industrial, automotive, energy, logistics, and infrastructure deployments, Hubble enables seamless global eSIM connectivity management across 180+ local networks, offering customers hassle-free cross-border deployment options.

Together, these capabilities establish Cavli Hubble as the foundational operational layer for scalable, secure, and globally distributed IoT solutions, paving the way for advanced cloud-based services such as the Hubble Messaging Service.

Introducing Hubble Messaging Service (HMS)

A High-Throughput, Multi-Endpoint Message Router for Massive IoT

The Cavli Hubble Messaging Service is a scalable, cloud-agnostic routing engine designed to move IoT data from millions of devices in real time. Extending the Hubble platform's core orchestration capabilities, HMS enables multi-endpoint delivery, allowing individual device streams to simultaneously feed analytics engines, storage systems, and application backends without requiring firmware changes.

Its distributed architecture ensures strict message ordering and reliable delivery through persistent queues, while elastic scaling maintains stable throughput during global workload spikes. Hubble Messaging Service delivers built-in support for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, MongoDB, Redis, NATS, Redpanda, MQTT, Kafka, Elasticsearch, HTTP, SQL, along with Fallback, Socket, and Websocket-based custom endpoints. With secure, policy-driven data paths and configurable routing logic, HMS acts as the data-plane backbone for mission-critical deployments across industrial automation, EV telematics, smart metering, asset tracking, and smart city infrastructure, allowing enterprises to focus on application innovation instead of managing complex data pipelines.

HMS Dual-Channel Architecture

The Cavli HubbleTM Messaging Service is built on a dual-channel architecture designed to separate modem-management instructions from high-volume application data, ensuring predictable performance, hardened security, and operational continuity across large IoT fleets.

Dual-Channel Architecture



Control Plane: Offers a secure, authenticated channel responsible for configuration and routing updates, enabling real-time adjustments without disrupting ongoing data flow. Data Plane: Ensures high-throughput, low-latency delivery of telemetry and events with persistent queues and fail-safe buffering for ordered, near-loss-free, multi-endpoint routing.

By isolating control operations from application data flow, HMS ensures that provisioning, configuration changes, and management traffic never disrupt real-time telemetry, enabling predictable performance for mission-critical, large-scale enterprise deployments.

Core Capabilities of the HubbleTM Messaging Service

1. Flexible Deployment Options: Supports shared or dedicated clusters for isolation, compliance, and performance across on-premise, hybrid, or multi-cloud architectures.

2. Zero Data Loss Guarantee: Ensures loss-free delivery through persistent queues, high availability clusters, and fault-tolerant queues even during failures or peak load.

3. Scalable, High-Throughput Architecture: Capable of processing millions of concurrent messages with distributed queues and in-memory stream handling for reliable real-time performance.

4. Dynamic Configuration: Enables enterprises to modify routing endpoints instantly via the cloud console with zero firmware changes or field intervention.

5. Multi-Endpoint Delivery: Routes a single modem data stream to multiple cloud services simultaneously for parallel analytics, storage, and workflows.

How Hubble Messaging Service Transforms Enterprise IoT Operations

Enables real-time monitoring and remote diagnostics through the Control Plane for unified fleet oversight.Streams data directly into AWS Kinesis, SQS, and REST endpoints using built-in connectors and open APIs.Delivers low-latency cloud communication via a horizontally scalable distributed broker architecture.Secures communication with asymmetric key pair-based authentication and robust encryption that meets industry standards.Integrates seamlessly with major cloud platforms and custom endpoints, removing multi-cloud complexities and enabling simultaneous data routing.

“With the Hubble Messaging Service, we are redefining how enterprises move and operationalize IoT data across cloud ecosystems,” said John Mathew, CEO & Chief Technology Architect at Cavli Wireless.“Cellular IoT modules were Cavli's first step, followed by our cloud platform, Cavli Hubble. With HMS, IoT data becomes intelligent from the moment of inception - it can then be structured, contextualized, and made cloud-ready for analytics or AI without middleware or additional routing layers. As deployments scale into the millions, organizations need predictable and consistent data pipelines, secure and flexible delivery paths, and deep operational visibility. HMS transforms Cavli Hubble into a truly cloud-agnostic data orchestration layer, allowing OEMs and solution makers to focus entirely on building intelligence while we take care of formatting, routing, and lifecycle orchestration.”

The Cavli HubbleTM platform, enhanced by the introduction of the Hubble Messaging Service, establishes a new benchmark for secure, scalable, and cloud-agnostic IoT data orchestration. By combining intelligent connectivity management with a high-throughput, zero-loss messaging fabric, Hubble empowers enterprises to manage massive global device fleets with precision, maintain consistent data delivery under real-world conditions, and integrate seamlessly across multi-cloud environments. With HMS, Cavli Hubble evolves into a foundational control layer for mission-critical IoT systems, enabling OEMs and solution builders to architect future-ready deployments where reliability, performance, and intelligent automation define operations at scale.

About Cavli Wireless

Cavli Wireless designs and manufactures IoT-ready cellular modules that improve device reliability and expedite development processes for various applications. Cavli's smart cellular modules are equipped with global cellular connectivity through optional integrated eSIM functionality that provides users with affordable international data pricing, simplified modem management, and centralized subscription management through the proprietary cloud-based platform Cavli Hubble.

