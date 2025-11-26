Super Hi Reports Unaudited Financial Results For The Third Quarter Of 2025
|As of/For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
| Number of restaurants
| Southeast Asia
East Asia
North America
Others(1)
Total
| 74
20
20
12
126
| 73
18
20
10
121
|Total guest visits (million)
|Southeast Asia
|5.3
|5.2
|East Asia
|1.2
|0.8
|North America
|1.0
|0.9
|Others(1)
|0.6
|0.5
|Total
|8.1
|7.4
|Average table turnover rate ( 2) (times per day)
|Southeast Asia
|3.7
|3.6
|East Asia
|4.9
|4.3
|North America
|4.0
|3.9
|Others(1)
|3.7
|3.8
|Overall
|3.9
|3.8
|Average spending per guest ( 3) (US$)
|Southeast Asia
|19.1
|20.4
|East Asia
|28.9
|29.2
|North America
|39.1
|43.5
|Others(1)
|39.4
|43.0
|Overall
|24.6
|25.8
|Average daily revenue per restaurant ( 4) (US$ in thousands)
|Southeast Asia
|15.5
|15.7
|East Asia
|20.3
|17.7
|North America
|22.1
|21.5
|Others(1)
|22.9
|24.3
|Overall
|18.0
|17.7
Notes:
(1) Others include Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates.
(2) Calculated by dividing total number of tables served for the period by the product of total Haidilao restaurant operation days for the period and average table count during the period in the same geographic regions.
(3) Calculated by dividing gross revenue of Haidilao restaurant operation for the period by total guests served for the periods in the same geographic region.
(4) Calculated by dividing the revenue of Haidilao restaurant operation for the period by the total Haidilao restaurant operation days of the periods in the same geographic region.
Same-Store Sales
The following table sets forth details of the Company's same-store sales for the quarters indicated.
|As of/For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Number of same stores ( 1)
|Southeast Asia
|64
|East Asia
|14
|North America
|19
|Others(5)
|10
|Total
|107
|Same store sales ( 2) (US$ in thousands)
|Southeast Asia
|94,634
|96,007
|East Asia
|26,661
|22,578
|North America
|38,286
|37,095
|Others(5)
|22,597
|22,449
|Total
|182,178
| 178,129
|Average same store sales per day ( 3) (US$ in thousands)
|Southeast Asia
|16.1
|16.3
|East Asia
|20.7
|17.6
|North America
|21.9
|21.2
|Others(5)
|24.6
|24.4
|Overall
|18.5
|18.1
|Average same store table turnover rate ( 4) (times/day)
|Southeast Asia
|3.8
|3.8
|East Asia
|5.1
|4.3
|North America
|3.9
|3.9
|Others(5)
|3.8
|3.8
|Overall
|4.0
|3.9
Notes:
(1) Includes restaurants that commenced operations prior to the beginning of the periods under comparison and opened for more than 75 days in the third quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2) Refers to the aggregate gross revenue from Haidilao restaurant operation at the Company's same stores for the period indicated.
(3) Calculated by dividing the gross revenue from Haidilao restaurant operation for the period by the total Haidilao restaurant operation days at the Company's same stores for the period.
(4) Calculated by dividing the total tables served for the period by the product of total Haidilao restaurant operation days for the period and average table count at the Company's same stores during the period.
(5) Others include Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates.
About Super Hi
Super Hi operates Haidilao hot pot restaurants in the international market. Haidilao is a leading Chinese cuisine restaurant brand. With roots in Sichuan from 1994, Haidilao has become one of the most popular and largest Chinese cuisine brands in the world. With over 31 years of brand history, Haidilao is well-loved by guests for its unique dining experience - warm and attentive service, great ambiance and delicious food, standing out among global restaurant chains, which has made Haidilao restaurants into a worldwide cultural phenomenon. Haidilao has been ranked as one of the world's most valuable restaurant brands for six consecutive years since 2019, earning the title of "World's Strongest Restaurant Brand" for 2024 (Brand Finance). As of September 30, 2025, Super Hi had 126 self-operated Haidilao restaurants in 14 countries across four continents.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "aims", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "likely to" and similar statements. Super Hi may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "SEHK"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Super Hi's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Super Hi's operations and business prospects; future developments, trends and conditions in the industry and markets in which Super Hi operates; Super Hi's strategies, plans, objectives and goals and Super Hi's ability to successfully implement these strategies, plans, objectives and goals; Super Hi's ability to maintain an effective food safety and quality control system; Super Hi's ability to continue to maintain its leadership position in the industry and markets in which Super Hi operates; Super Hi's dividend policy; Super Hi's capital expenditure plans; Super Hi's expansion plans; Super Hi's future debt levels and capital needs; Super Hi's expectations regarding the effectiveness of its marketing initiatives and the relationship with third-party partners; Super Hi's ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; relevant government policies and regulations relating to Super Hi's industry; Super Hi's ability to protect its systems and infrastructures from cyber-attacks; general economic and business conditions globally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Super Hi's filings with the SEC and the announcements and filings on the website of the SEHK. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Super Hi does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Email: ...
Phone: +1 (212) 574-7992
Public Relations
Email: ...
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|For the three months ended September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
|USD'000
|USD'000
|Revenue
|214,048
|198,616
|Other income
|2,565
|2,081
|Raw materials and consumables used
|(71,210
|)
|(65,460
|)
|Staff costs
|(71,048
|)
|(65,833
|)
|Rentals and related expenses
|(6,123
|)
|(5,366
|)
|Utilities expenses
|(7,783
|)
|(7,494
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|(21,400
|)
|(20,378
|)
|Travelling and communication expenses
|(1,875
|)
|(1,515
|)
|Other expenses
|(21,839
|)
|(17,118
|)
|Other (losses) gains - net
|(6,163
|)
|25,851
|Finance costs
|(2,869
|)
|(2,164
|)
|Profit before tax
|6,303
|41,220
|Income tax expense
|(2,710
|)
|(3,564
|)
|Profit for the period
|3,593
|37,656
|Other comprehensive income
|Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
|Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations
|3,539
|(13,586
|)
| Total comprehensive income
for the period
|7,132
|24,070
|Profit for the period attributable to:
|Owners of the Company
|3,609
|37,724
|Non-controlling interests
|(16
|)
|(68
|)
|3,593
|37,656
| Total comprehensive income
attributable to:
|Owners of the Company
|7,148
|24,138
|Non-controlling interests
|(16
|)
|(68
|)
|7,132
|24,070
|Earnings per share
|Basic and diluted (USD)
|0.01
|0.06
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|As at September 30,
|As at December 31,
|2025
|2024
|USD'000
|USD'000
|Non-current Assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|154,653
|151,901
|Right-of-use assets
|197,107
|185,514
|Intangible assets
|259
|278
|Deferred tax assets
|4,819
|3,799
|Other receivables
|1,961
|1,961
|Prepayment
|228
|373
|Rental and other deposits
|19,858
|17,372
|378,885
|361,198
|Current Assets
|Inventories
|34,484
|31,521
|Trade and other receivables and prepayments
|31,099
|30,754
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|49,521
|-
|Rental and other deposits
|5,078
|3,378
|Pledged bank deposits
|2,762
|2,855
|Bank balances and cash
|217,771
|254,719
|340,715
|323,227
|Current Liabilities
|Trade payables
|33,556
|30,711
|Other payables
|41,353
|38,100
|Amounts due to related parties
|1,111
|1,329
|Tax payables
|3,297
|5,411
|Lease liabilities
|42,521
|41,407
|Contract liabilities
|10,390
|9,669
|Provisions
|2,408
|1,941
|134,636
|128,568
|Net Current Assets
|206,079
|194,659
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
| As at
September 30,
| As at
December 31,
| 2025
|2024
|USD'000
|USD'000
|Non-current Liabilities
|Deferred tax liabilities
|7,490
|7,504
|Lease liabilities
|178,956
|171,219
|Contract liabilities
|2,893
|2,980
|Provisions
|13,586
|12,493
|202,925
|194,196
|Net Assets
|382,039
|361,661
|Capital and Reserves
|Share capital
|3
|3
|Shares held under share award scheme
|*
|*
|Share premium
|550,593
|550,593
|Reserves
|(170,093
|)
|(190,568
|)
|Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|380,503
|360,028
|Non-controlling interests
|1,536
|1,633
|Total Equity
|382,039
|361,661
* Less than USD 1,000
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|For the three months ended September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
|USD'000
|USD'000
|Net cash from operating activities
|34,142
|40,699
|Net cash (used in) from investing activities
|(62,517
|)
|41,311
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(13,189
|)
|(11,440
|)
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(41,564
|)
|70,570
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|258,471
|140,659
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
|864
|3,933
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|217,771
|215,162
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment