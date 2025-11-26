Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Court Issues Notice To CBI On Rabri Devi's Plea Seeking Transfer Of Graft Case To Another Judge

Court Issues Notice To CBI On Rabri Devi's Plea Seeking Transfer Of Graft Case To Another Judge


2025-11-26 05:01:09
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Delhi court on Wednesday sought a response from the CBI on a plea filed by former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi seeking transfer of the IRCTC hotel scam case to a different judge.

Principal and Sessions Judge Dinesh Bhatt was hearing the plea of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and issued the notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court, however, refused to stay the ongoing trial proceedings in the CBI case.

Also Read | Charges framed against Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Rabri Devi in IRCTC scam case

Earlier on Monday, she moved a plea seeking transfer of the CBI and ED cases registered against her to another court, saying she had a reasonable apprehension that“fair and impartial justice” would not be rendered.

The former Bihar chief minister is named as an accused in four cases, including the land-for-jobs and IRCTC scam case, which are being heard by Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

The plea, submitted by Rabri Devi before the Principal District and Sessions Judge submitted,“The applicant (Devi) is having a bonafide and reasonable apprehension that fair and impartial justice will not be rendered by the Special Judge and that the conduct of the Special Judge during the proceedings in all cases appears to be unduly inclined towards the prosecution and bias which can be seen from number of instances of the case proceedinds/order”.

Also Read | Rabri Devi asks people to 'refuse' document checks amid electoral roll revision

The plea claimed there was“a reasonable apprehension of bias” and that in the interest of justice, the cases needed to be transferred to another court of competent jurisdiction.

The judge then listed the matter on December 6 for further proceedings.

MENAFN26112025007365015876ID1110399719



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search