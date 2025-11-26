'Kyu Nahin Bolega?' Mamata Livid Over RS Bulletin Disallowing Mps To Raise 'Vande Mataram', 'Jai Hind' Slogans In House

MENAFN - Live Mint) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lashed out at a new bulletin released by the Rajya Sabha which claims that rulings by the Chairman cannot be criticised either inside or outside the house, and that no slogan, even a 'Thanks', 'Thank you', 'Vande Mataran', or 'Jai Hind' can be raised within the Upper House of the Parliament.

Banerjee, criticising the bulletin, said, "... Kyun nahi bolenge? Jai Hind aur Vande Mataram hamara national song hai. Yeh hamara azaadi ka slogan hai. Jai Hind hamara Netaji ka naara hai... Isse jo takraega choor choor ho jaega..." (Why can't we say? Jai Hind and Vande Mataran are our national songs. This is our freedom struggle's slogan. Jai Hind was coined by Netaji...whoever clashes with this will shatter into pieces (sic)"

The bulletin, which was issue Monday, reminded lawmakers that they should not be producing exhibits on the floor of the House and that if one member criticises another, the former needs to be present to hear their reply:“the latter is entitled to expect that the critic should be present in the House to hear his reply. To be absent when the latter is replying, is a breach of parliamentary etiquette”.

The bulletin is significant ahead of the Winter Session of the Parliament since this will be the first time that newly elected Vice President, C P Radhakrishnan, will be chairing the Upper House.

During the tenure of Jagdeep Dhankhar as the House Chair, the Opposition often clashed with the former, even leading to the first instance of an impeachment notice to be brought against the Rajya Sabha Chairman in the history of Indian parliamentary practices.

However, said notice was rejected by the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, Harivansh, who said it was 'bereft of facts'.

“A look at the notice reveals it couldn't be more casual and cavalier, wanting on every conceivable aspect and severely flawed--the absence of the addressee, absence of resolution text, incumbent Vice President's name not correctly spelt in the entire petition, documents and videos asserted not made part, premised on links of disjointed media reports without authentication and many more,” the ruling read, as per a report by HT.

The Winter Session of the Parliament will commence on 1 December and end on 19 December.