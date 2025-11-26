Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Shani-Budh Margi 2025: Powerful Transit Brings Fortune To 3 Zodiac Signs Check Yours

Shani-Budh Margi 2025: Powerful Transit Brings Fortune To 3 Zodiac Signs Check Yours


2025-11-26 05:00:59
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

With Saturn and Mercury turning direct, three zodiac signs enter a lucky phase. Mercury boosts intelligence and communication, while Saturn brings stability and long-term opportunities, creating powerful fortune for these signs.

Astrologically, a planet's transit is very special. This November is significant as major planets change their motion. Saturn transits in Pisces and Mercury in Scorpio. This is a rare event.

Stalled projects will gain new momentum. Financial matters will see relief, and deals may be finalized. Family misunderstandings will clear up, creating a positive vibe. Stress will reduce.

This time is great for Capricorns' careers and recognition. You might get new projects and connect with important people. Financially good, but invest wisely. Better communication helps.

For Aquarius, this transit completes pending projects. Those seeking a career change will find direction. Favorable decisions on property or vehicles. Old disputes may get resolved.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.

MENAFN26112025007385015968ID1110399713



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search