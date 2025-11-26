Shani-Budh Margi 2025: Powerful Transit Brings Fortune To 3 Zodiac Signs Check Yours

With Saturn and Mercury turning direct, three zodiac signs enter a lucky phase. Mercury boosts intelligence and communication, while Saturn brings stability and long-term opportunities, creating powerful fortune for these signs.

Astrologically, a planet's transit is very special. This November is significant as major planets change their motion. Saturn transits in Pisces and Mercury in Scorpio. This is a rare event.

Stalled projects will gain new momentum. Financial matters will see relief, and deals may be finalized. Family misunderstandings will clear up, creating a positive vibe. Stress will reduce.

This time is great for Capricorns' careers and recognition. You might get new projects and connect with important people. Financially good, but invest wisely. Better communication helps.

For Aquarius, this transit completes pending projects. Those seeking a career change will find direction. Favorable decisions on property or vehicles. Old disputes may get resolved.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.