Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

BIGG BOSS 19: Gaurav Khanna Bags Ticket To Finale, First Confirmed Finalist!


2025-11-26 05:00:59
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

In a high-voltage turn of events on Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna clinched victory in the 'Ticket to Finale' task and became the first confirmed finalist of the season. After a grueling multi-round challenge testing stamina and mental strength, Gaurav outperformed his rivals and secured a direct spot in the finale, sending the house into a frenzy of excitement.

MENAFN26112025007385015968ID1110399711



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search