Cm Fadnavis Pays Tribute On 26/11 Anniversary

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis attended a memorial programme in Mumbai on the 17th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks. He paid tribute to the victims, saluted the bravery of security forces and expressed solidarity with families who lost their loved ones in the 2008 tragedy.

