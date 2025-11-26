Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cm Fadnavis Pays Tribute On 26/11 Anniversary


2025-11-26 05:00:59
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis attended a memorial programme in Mumbai on the 17th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks. He paid tribute to the victims, saluted the bravery of security forces and expressed solidarity with families who lost their loved ones in the 2008 tragedy.

AsiaNet News

