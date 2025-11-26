RSS Opposed Constitution, Preferred Manusmriti, Claims Congress MP

Criticising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday said that those who opposed the Constitution at the time of its formulation should never forget "what their history has been".

Speaking to ANI, Tagore claimed that the Sangh Parivar was opposed to accepting the Constitution of India because it was "not aligned with the principles of the Manusmriti". "It is a very important day, and the framers of the constitution, Baba Sahib Ambedkar and all others, worked very hard to give a constitution which is robust and stands to unite all Indians. The RSS has been the only organisation which has opposed it since 1949. Their statements at that time clearly stated that they don't accept the Constitution of India because it does not follow the Manusmriti. The grandchildren of RSS are now trying to uphold the Constitution, PM Modi and all other BJP friends must understand that their history stands like this," Tagore said.

Constitution Day is observed annually on 26 November to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution in 1949.

Tagore on India-China dispute

On China's remarks regarding the status of Arunachal Pradesh, Tagore said that the government must not surrender to the Chinese."This has been going on for a long time; the Chinese always have this kind of approach. The government must deal with the Chinese in a strong way."

India on Tuesday strongly rejected China's remarks regarding the status of Arunachal Pradesh and expressed serious concern over what it described as the "arbitrary detention" of an Indian national, Prema Wangjom Thongdok, at Shanghai International Airport. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the matter has been taken up with Chinese authorities at a high level, while reiterating that Arunachal Pradesh remains an "integral and inalienable" part of India. (ANI)

