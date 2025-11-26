MP CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates National Rowing Championships In Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the 45th Junior National Rowing Championship and 8th Inter-State Challengers Rowing Championship being held in Bhopal on Wednesday. CM Yadav emphasises that it is a matter of pride that Madhya Pradesh has been given an opportunity to host the Rowing Championship. The Championship will conclude on November 30.

'Double Happiness for Madhya Pradesh'

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, "...Today is a double happiness that we are hosting the rowing championship as well we are national champion in rowing. the winners. Several state-level sports events are taking place, another major achievement. I congratulate the State Sports Minister on this accomplishment. Madhya Pradesh has played a significant role in water sports, winning medals in the Asian Games for the country..."

CM Welcomes Athletes, Reinforces Government Support

The Chief Minister also welcomed all the athletes who arrived in the city from across the country. "Our government continues to encourage all sports and athletes. Today, I inaugurated the '8th Inter-State Challengers and 45th Junior National Rowing Championship' in Bhopal. It is a matter of pride for all of us that Madhya Pradesh has been hosting the Rowing Championship. I heartily welcome all the athletes who have come to the city of Raja Bhoj from across the country," CM Yadav added in a post on X.

An Inspiring Platform for Emerging Athletes

Additionally, Madhya Pradesh Sport Minister Vishvas Sarang added that the event will prove to be an inspiring platform for energy, enthusiasm, and excellence for emerging athletes not only from Madhya Pradesh but from across the country.

"This competition is instilling new enthusiasm, new zeal, and a victorious resolve in the youth. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all participants for their outstanding performance in this national festival of sportsmanship, discipline, and excellence," the minister said in a post on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)