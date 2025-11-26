Sun-Moon Vyatipat Yoga On November 26: Three Zodiac Signs Must Stay Alert

The Sun-Moon Vyatipat Yoga forming on 26 November may bring challenges for three zodiac signs. This rare alignment can trigger stress, setbacks, or confusion, making it important for these signs to stay cautious.

Although the Sun and Moon are considered the king and queen of the Navagrahas, some planetary conjunctions can cause significant challenges and troubles for certain zodiac signs. Vaidhriti and Vyatipat are two such inauspicious conjunctions. According to Drik Panchang, the Sun and Moon form Vyatipat Yoga on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at 5:26 AM, when the Sun will be in Scorpio and the Moon in Capricorn.

For Aries, this Vyatipat Yoga increases emotional instability. A sudden argument or misunderstanding with someone close is possible. Therefore, restraint in speech is crucial. Your hard work might not get immediate recognition at work, which can cause frustration, but staying calm is the best solution. There's a small risk of financial loss, so avoid investments or loans for now. You might experience headaches, fatigue, or mental stress. So, take time for rest and meditation. Avoid making hasty decisions under any circumstances, as small disputes can become big problems.

For Libra, the Sun-Moon conjunction can affect your honor and reputation. Clashes with a colleague or superior at work are possible, so maintain civility. Criticism or insults may also arise, but it's wise to be patient before reacting. Avoid haste in financial matters. Control unnecessary expenses. The family atmosphere might be a bit tense, so be gentle with your words. Minor stomach or heart issues may arise. This time is a bit challenging, but patience will help you manage the situation.

Capricorn will be most affected by this yoga, as the Moon is in this sign. Anxiety, confusion, and negative thoughts may increase, affecting decision-making. At work, your efforts might be questioned or lead to arguments. There's also a possibility of receiving insulting words or criticism. So, keep your emotions in check. Be careful with financial transactions, as even a small loss can increase mental stress. Insomnia, stress, or joint pain might occur. This is a time to slow down and keep your mind calm. Avoiding unnecessary arguments is beneficial.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.