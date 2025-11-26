Nagarjuna's Diet Secrets At 66: The Special Lunch Item That Keeps Him Younger Than Ever!

Nagarjuna Lunch Plate Secret: What does King Nagarjuna, who competes with young heroes at 66, eat? Do you know the special item on the Tollywood heartthrob's lunch plate?

Tollywood's heartthrob Akkineni Nagarjuna isn't slowing down at 66. He's boosting his glamour and fitness. Many wonder how he stays so young. He once revealed his diet and routine.

Nagarjuna said, "I don't starve myself. I eat everything happily. For lunch, I have brown rice with ghee, leafy greens, lentils, veggies, and yogurt. I also have a side of roti pachadi."

Industry sources say Nagarjuna eats a lot of okra curry. It's a must in his daily lunch. Many dislike okra, but it's packed with vitamins C, D, K, potassium, fiber, and calcium.

Nagarjuna eats a sweet after dinner nightly and never skips his daily one-hour workout. He stays calm by following his father's advice: "Take it easy, don't overthink or worry."